05/23/2021: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

A Steamy Sunday, Showers and Storms This Evening
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The thermometer will spike to near 90 degrees again for your Sunday! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this late afternoon and evening. Clouds hang around tonight, with an overnight low of 60 degrees.

The chance for brief showers and a few rumbles of thunder continues through this upcoming work week. Temperatures drop slightly on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. You’ll jump back to 90 degrees on Tuesday. Cooler air settles in for the second half of the week, with greater chances of widespread rain.

