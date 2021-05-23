Traffic
5/23: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Storms moving east; isolated storms each afternoon this week
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT
Monday will end our 90-degree streak at 4 days (thanks to Sunday evening’s cold front), though we’ll still reach highs in the low to mid 80s with a chance of morning showers and late afternoon storms. Tuesday will spike right back to 90F with a few more scattered storms ushered in by a southwest breeze, with our greatest storm chances of the week arriving Wednesday with a cooldown attached. We may well dip into the 60s for highs entering Memorial Day weekend, with Friday seeing another decent chance of showers.

5/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/24/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
May 24th Weather Forecast
Hot Tuesday, Rain Mid To Late Week
