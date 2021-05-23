Man killed in Dundee apartment fire

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A 43-year-old man is dead and tenants of seven other apartments are without a place to live after an early morning fire Sunday at an apartment building in Dundee.

It happened in the Village Pointe Apartments, 625 Rawson St., at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from Dundee Police, two officers and several witnesses heard a man yelling for help from an upstairs apartment. They encouraged the man to jump, but the flames, smoke, and heat were too intense, and police say the man fell backwards into the apartment.

Dundee Police are now identifying him as Sean Johnson, 43, of Dundee.

Ron Charter, Assistant Chief of the Dundee Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, said the building itself has fire walls, which slowed the progression of the flames. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to most of the other apartments. However, the entire building had heavy damage from smoke and water.

Assistant Chief Charter says firefighters were able to pull the man from the building and transfer him to an ambulance crew, who took the man to The University of Michigan Trauma Center in Ann Arbor, where he did not survive. All other tenants were able to safely evacuate.

The man who died, according to the Dundee Chief of Police, lived in the upstairs unit which had the most fire damage. An exact location of the origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit will now be called in to determine a cause, according to Assistant Chief Charter. Dundee Police say the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team will also be involved. A specialized investigations team, according to Assistant Chief Charter, is protocol due to the nature of a deadly fire, which he does not recall happening in the Village of Dundee during his time with the department.

There were no other injuries reported.

