Two in police custody following shooting at Milan Beach

MILAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Two people are in police custody after an attempted homicide at Milan Beach Saturday night.

Police found a 21-year-old Ohio who had been shot multiple times at Milan Beach in Milan Township, Michigan just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital and authorities said he was in critical condition. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

According to police, witnesses saw a black SUV flee from the scene of the shooting. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s office saw a car that matched that description while searching the area afterward and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the SUV led the deputy on a police chase — eventually stopping at Sylvania Petersburg Road near Sterns Road in Whiteford Township, Michigan.

Two men, a 24-year-old from Warren and a 22-year-old from Taylor, were taken into police custody. Their identities have not been released pending charging decisions.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation indicates there was a fight between the victim and suspect leading up to the shooting. The office is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 734-240-7530.

