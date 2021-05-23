Traffic
Toledo man dies while in custody at Wood County Jail

(Wood Co. Sheriff FB)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person has died while in custody at the Wood County Jail, authorities confirm to 13abc.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said a male inmate died and the Lucas County coroner’s Office is working to determine what caused his death. Wasylyshyn said it appears all policies and procedures were followed by deputies at the jail.

The man has since been identified as 33-year-old Joseph R. Bechill, of Toledo. He was booked into the jail at 7:10 p.m. on May 21, following his arrest by Northwood Police on charges of vandalism, permitting drug use, and possessing criminal tools.

Bechill was found unresponsive in his jail cell around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s deputies initiated CPR until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

