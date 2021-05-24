Traffic
Authorities battle barn blaze Monday morning in Wood County

Authorities are on the scene of a barn fire on Dowling Rd. on Monday, May 24.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Wood County are on the scene of a barn fire Monday morning in Perrysburg.

According to Perrysburg Township Police, fire departments from Lake, Middleton, and Perrysburg Township all responded to the fire in the 9000 block of Dowling Rd.

Noises could be heard from the fire, caused by cans of assorted materials inside the barn popping.

