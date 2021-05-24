Authorities battle barn blaze Monday morning in Wood County

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Wood County are on the scene of a barn fire Monday morning in Perrysburg.

According to Perrysburg Township Police, fire departments from Lake, Middleton, and Perrysburg Township all responded to the fire in the 9000 block of Dowling Rd.

Noises could be heard from the fire, caused by cans of assorted materials inside the barn popping.

