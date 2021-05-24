Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
A car crash closes part of Central Ave. in Toledo Monday afternoon
Central Ave. reopens after crash; two hospitalized
Toledo man dies while in custody at Wood County Jail
Trash bulk causes rat infestation in neighborhood, rodents nearly bite 4-year-old
Toledoans upset about lack of trash removal, unsafe conditions for children
Suspended Toledo councilman Larry Sykes pulls petitions to run again amid federal extortion charges

Latest News

The board voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum...
Changes to Stone Mountain Park aim to address Confederate legacy
Talks between Democrats and Republicans over Biden's $4 trillion infrastructure plan appear to...
Bipartisan talks on infrastructure, police reform stall
The 71-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s terrified after he was...
Elderly man bitten, dragged by car in attempted robbery
After an unsuccessful robbery attempt, the female suspect allegedly bit the victim then dragged...
Man, 71, loses seven teeth in attack following attempted robbery
The Perrysburg library gets 48% of its revenue from the Public Library Fund.
Ohio libraries fight against budget cut that takes effect July 1