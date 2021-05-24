Central Ave. reopens after crash; two hospitalized

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and shut down Central Ave. near Kilburn Rd for more than an hour Monday afternoon.

All lanes have since reopened and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

A truck with a lawn trailer attached was heading eastbound and was waiting to turn left into a gas station when the driver in a Toyota SUV failed to stop in time and hit the trailer from behind, according to a Deputy Sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown. The driver of the truck is okay, authorities on the scene told 13abc.

