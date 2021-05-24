Traffic
Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

