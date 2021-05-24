Traffic
Henry County man dies in ATV crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An ATV crash Sunday night in Putnam County claimed the life of a Henry County man.

Zachary Cassidy, 31, of New Bavaria, was driving a Yamaha YXZ north on County Road 19 around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Cassidy overcorrected, then the vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole.

Cassidy was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cassidy was not wearing a safety restraint device. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

