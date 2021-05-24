Traffic
Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness

Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.(Source: Douglas County Search and Rescue, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing for more than two weeks is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in the wilderness near Idleyld Park, an unincorporated community about 20 miles northeast of Roseburg.

Burleigh went camping more than two weeks ago but failed to return home when he was expected. His wife reported him missing May 7.

After combing through the area for weeks, searchers found him.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Burleigh complained of minor pains but was in stable condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift him out of the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

