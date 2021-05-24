Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo

(WCAX)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has died after a crash on Laskey Road near Fair Oaks Drive Saturday night.

53-year-old Matthew Harold was driving a motorcycle heading westbound on Laskey Road around 8:00 p.m. Saturday when 33-year-old Laura Meadows was heading eastbound and turned left into San Marcos restaurant, according to Toledo Police records. That’s when the motorcycle struck the car, according to TPD.

Harold was taken to the hospital where he later died. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
A car crash closes part of Central Ave. in Toledo Monday afternoon
Central Ave. reopens after crash; two hospitalized
Toledo man dies while in custody at Wood County Jail
Trash bulk causes rat infestation in neighborhood, rodents nearly bite 4-year-old
Toledoans upset about lack of trash removal, unsafe conditions for children
Suspended Toledo councilman Larry Sykes pulls petitions to run again amid federal extortion charges

Latest News

The Perrysburg library gets 48% of its revenue from the Public Library Fund.
Ohio libraries fight against budget cut that takes effect July 1
library
Ohio libraries fight budget cut that takes effect July 1
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot on Bush and Erie
Suspended Toledo councilman Larry Sykes pulls petitions to run again amid federal extortion...
Suspended Toledo councilman Larry Sykes pulls petitions to run again amid federal extortion charges
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess