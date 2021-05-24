Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has died after a crash on Laskey Road near Fair Oaks Drive Saturday night.

53-year-old Matthew Harold was driving a motorcycle heading westbound on Laskey Road around 8:00 p.m. Saturday when 33-year-old Laura Meadows was heading eastbound and turned left into San Marcos restaurant, according to Toledo Police records. That’s when the motorcycle struck the car, according to TPD.

Harold was taken to the hospital where he later died. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

