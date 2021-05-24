Traffic
Man injured by boat propeller after falling into Maumee River

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Toledo man was injured Friday evening when he fell off a boat into the Maumee River and was struck by the boat’s propeller.

Authorities were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Friday, a boat dock in the 400 block of N. Summit St. The man had fallen off the boat, and his arm was severely injured by the propeller.

Police units applied a tourniquet to his arm, and he was transported to the hospital. According to a police report, his injuries appeared non-life-threatening.

There was no further update on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

