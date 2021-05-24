Traffic
May 24th Weather Forecast

Hot Tuesday, Rain Returns Later This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. The heat is back tomorrow with a high around 90. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s. Thursday will be cooler with lower humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the low to middle 60s. Rain is likely on Friday, but drier conditions are expected in time for the holiday weekend.

