Michigan woman dies in motorcycle crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAISINVILLE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 33-year-old Erie, Michigan, woman is dead after she crashed her motorcycle Friday afternoon in Raisinville Township.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation showed Lisa Diane Troutman was westbound on Plank Rd. just after 3 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a turn and went onto the gravel shoulder. She lost control while trying to re-enter the roadway and was ejected from her motorcycle.

Family members who had been riding alongside Troutman called 911, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Excessive speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

