St. Ursula selected as the first National Girls’ Leadership School in the country

By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Ursula Academy has been selected as the first National Girls’ Leadership School in the country

The Leadership Program for Girls was created by experts in leadership development.

Founders Julie Carrier, CEO of Girls Lead Worldwide, and Lisa Cenca, Harvard Graduate School of Education, have successfully designed a four-year neuroscience-based leadership model for high school girls.

The Leadership Program for Girls is advised by a team of the world’s foremost thought leaders in leadership development from Harvard University, The Center on Leadership and Ethics at Duke University, The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and other leading education experts across the country

Beginning in fall 2021, with the Freshman Class of 2025, The Leadership Program for Girls courses and special activities will be taught exclusively at SUA as part of our college-prep curriculum. Further, SUA faculty and staff will be trained and certified as Leadership Coaches to deliver the curriculum.

To learn more, visit theleadershipprogramforgirls.com.

