Suspended Toledo councilman Larry Sykes pulls petitions to run again amid federal extortion charges

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Suspended Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes has pulled petitions to run for city council again even as he faces federal extortion charges.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections logbook, Sykes pulled the petitions for the at-large council race on April 30th.

A federal grand jury indicted Sykes on an extortion charge in July of 2020.

Sykes’s council term was not terminated or ended, his term was suspended and another person was appointed to his seat.

Sykes tells 13abc that he has not been convicted of any crime and that being charged alone does not preclude him from pulling petitions. He would not definitively say if he was going to return the signed petitions by the July 16th deadline. No candidate has yet filed their signed petitions for the at-large race. Sykes’ term does not officially end until the end of 2021.

Sykes’ next court date is June 7th.

He’s charged along with council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Gary Johnson on extortion charges.

Election day for those at-large council seats is November 2nd. If a primary is needed that will take place on September 14th.

