Toledo Police and the Bureau of ATF team up for “Operation Clean Sweep”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief George Kral along with Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division, announced Operation Clean Sweep, a combined federal, state and local partnership aimed at reducing gun violence.

Operation Clean Sweep will take place in Toledo during the Memorial Day Weekend as cities across the country continue to see a rise in violent crime. Toledo has not been immune to this increase. Beginning January 1 to May 18, 2021 there were 648 shooting incidents in the city of Toledo with 101 people being shot. On Memorial Day Weekend 2020, nine people were shot.

Operation Clean Sweep will seek to pursue federal charges, where applicable, against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who otherwise use firearms in a violent crime or drug trafficking offense. Chief Kral says the operation is comparable to last year’s joint operation with state and federal partners which was held during Labor Day Weekend and Halloween Weekend.

“Memorial Day Weekend brings the unofficial start of summer and it’s imperative that we continue to be proactive in removing violent criminals who are illegally possessing and using firearms in our city,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

“As we approach this holiday weekend, I would like to remind everyone to be safe and step back from the violence,” stated Roland Herndon, ATF’s Special Agent in Charge for the Columbus Field Division. “But be warned, if you choose to use firearms to commit crimes, ATF and our law enforcement partners will be there as always, working to hold you accountable for those acts.”

