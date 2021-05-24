Toledo Police, OSHP crack down on reckless dirt bike, ATV riders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After recent reports of ATV and dirt bikes riding recklessly on city streets and in parks in Toledo, the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol went on a joint operation over the weekend to address the issue.

During the two-day event, officers made six arrests, issued 13 tickets, served five felony warrants, and seized one firearm. Four dirt bikes, five ATVs, and one mini-bike were impounded.

Over the weekend, the Toledo Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took part in a joint operation to... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

Earlier in May, TPD took to social media to say they’ve received complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly throughout the city. The post also included body-cam footage of one incident.

In one incident at Walbridge Park, a young child was knocked to the ground when one of the riders did a burnout near a playground.

