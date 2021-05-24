Toledoans upset about lack of trash removal, unsafe conditions for children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Trash bulk and buildup has caused some issues for Toledo residents, creating unsafe environments for themselves and their children.

“If somebody gets bit, who’s going to be responsible?” said Toledo resident, TJ Reese Collins.

Collins lives in East Toledo with his wife and two daughters who love to play outside. But when a large rat infestation in his backyard almost resulted in his 4-year-old being bitten, he took a closer look.

“I come to find out there was a nest of rats underneath her playhouse, so we had followed back the traces and then found out they were coming from the pile of garbage down the street,” said Collins.

Collins said he made calls to Republic Trash Services but says after several weeks of back and forth calls, he was then advised to contact the city.

“If your trash is put out and collected in front of your house, so should your bulk, and the same with the other side – if you put your trash out in the alley, then in the same sense, we should be able to collect it in the alley,” says Scott Cabauatan, Municipal Services Manager of Republic Services. “But it’s just a matter of is that designated alley one we pick up in or not? For the most part, we do not pick up in most alleys.”

Collins then spent weeks calling Engage Toledo, but there was still no luck on the trash removal.

“I called back yesterday. They told me that it would take 14 days. I explained to the lady it had already been a few weeks and she had told me that it goes by area code. They were in the 05 area code right now, they’d be in the 09 area code by the end of the summer,” Collins said.

City Spokesman Ignazio Messina said the information Collins was told on the phone was not correct. Typically when a pickup is called in, crews are out on the scene within a week, but Messina said it is possible criminal dumpers are continuously leaving debris, which they often see at habitual dumping locations.

Hours after the interview, Republic Services came out to check the scene, while simultaneously city crews were out, removing the debris.

The city says to keep an eye out for weekly newsletters that include the weekly data on collections and warns all dumpers that cameras are being set up in various locations and they do have an effort to arrest and prosecute illegal dumpers. They say they cannot legally release the information on the location of these cameras.

Free Monthly Bulk Pick-Up

City of Toledo residents are now eligible for one free bulk pick-up per month. Also, bulk items will be collected one business day after your regular trash and recycling collection. Bulk pick-ups still need to be scheduled through Republic Services in advance. Call Republic at 419.936.2511

For more information: https://toledo.oh.gov/news

