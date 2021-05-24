Traffic
Vax-a-million deadline fast approaching

By Kayla Molander
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans who have started the vaccination process can opt into the drawing to win $1 million dollars, but the deadline is Sunday night at 11:59.

Winners will be announced every Wednesday, and there are five drawings total.

Adults can win a million dollars, while children ages 12-17 can win a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio state university.

The Ohio Department of Health is cautioning the public to beware of scams seeking personal information.

There are only two places to sign up for the drawing: Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

