Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a mess in one part of Toledo as a couple thought they could move into and live inside a mobile home only to find it trashed. Making matters worse was no water and no electricity.

Now they’re not only trying to get their money back but warning others of falling into the same issues.

That’s happening at the Creekside Mobile Village off City Park and the Anthony Wayne Trail. 13abc learned from Ohio Department of Commerce Monday this is park is currently not licensed by the state and failed an April inspection. Ownership has until Friday to clean up the issues and they have a long way to go.

It will only take you about a minute or two walking through the trailer that Beverly Hudson and Dustin Craig put money down on to know this can’t be their home. About a month and half ago they were looking for a place to live.

“Outside it looked, interesting. I won’t say it looked good but it was something we thought we would be able to afford,” said Hudson.

A church helped with money for the deposit but clearly this place needs thousands of dollars sunk into it to become even close to livable. The issues were numerous.

“What kind of places has no toilet. That’s improper. You can’t be going into a bucket. What are you supposed to do. I’m a female, being a female you have to have a toilet. That’s outrageous,” said Hudson.

That’s right no toilet, no electricity and holes from the exterior. 13abc spoke with the Creekside Mobile Village management Monday. They say the trailer was actually free and that the rent they’d eventually be charged would be for the lot itself. Managers say they know the trailers need repairs and say they explain to people that they’re not livable.

Also, the deposit is not refundable.

This couple though had no idea of the mess they were getting into and the messes that surround their home.

“They’re taking advantage of a disabled person in my opinion,” said Craig.

Managers told us they believe they’re actually helping people here and not taking advantage of anyone.

This complex has already had issues with the water being shut off by the city for nonpayment. It’s back on now and the manager says she’s been working with the city on payments to keep the water on.

It’s the ultimate case of making sure you get everything in writing and make sure you know exactly what you’re getting before you give anyone money.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.