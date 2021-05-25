Traffic
Hindu Temple of Toledo collecting donations for India's fight against COVID

Unused PPE from closed school clinics donated to Cleveland-area health officials fighting...
Unused PPE from closed school clinics donated to Cleveland-area health officials fighting COVID-19
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hindu Temple of Toledo is collecting donations to send relief to India in the fight against COVID-19.

The Temple has partnered with the non-profit Vibha to donate more than $800,000 worth of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, gloves, and other medical supplies.

Donations can be made at this link, or you can group a check at the temple or mail it to The Hindu Temple of Toledo,  PO BOX 352696, Toledo, 43635. Make checks payable to Hindu Temple of Toledo and write COVID Indian Relief on the memo line. All money collected at the temple will be donated to Vibha.

