Hindu Temple of Toledo collecting donations for India’s fight against COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hindu Temple of Toledo is collecting donations to send relief to India in the fight against COVID-19.

The Temple has partnered with the non-profit Vibha to donate more than $800,000 worth of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, gloves, and other medical supplies.

Donations can be made at this link, or you can group a check at the temple or mail it to The Hindu Temple of Toledo, PO BOX 352696, Toledo, 43635. Make checks payable to Hindu Temple of Toledo and write COVID Indian Relief on the memo line. All money collected at the temple will be donated to Vibha.

