Local artists pay tribute to rapper Jo’Von DeDe Porter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jo’Von DeDe Porter’s mom is overwhelmed with the generosity of the community.

Local artists are remembering him in a mural, located on the side of Ken’s bar on Lagrange.

DeDe Porter was shot and killed in March while driving near ProMedica on West Central Avenue. His passenger was not injured and was questioned by police.

Detectives don’t have a motive or suspects.

The artists say the mural is a way to keep his legacy alive in a positive light. The tribute piece was painted by artist Dean Davis.

