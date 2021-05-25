Man charged with felonious assault for shooting someone from his bicycle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in connection with a September shooting in Toledo is facing felonious assault charges. Clifford Hornbeak was in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $50,000.

Police said Hornbeak was on riding his bike northbound on Lagrange just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 when he fired a shot at the victim, who was arguing with Hornbeak’s girlfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Hornbeak’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.