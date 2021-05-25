Man charged with felonious assault for shooting someone from his bicycle
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted in connection with a September shooting in Toledo is facing felonious assault charges. Clifford Hornbeak was in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $50,000.
Police said Hornbeak was on riding his bike northbound on Lagrange just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 when he fired a shot at the victim, who was arguing with Hornbeak’s girlfriend.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Hornbeak’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
