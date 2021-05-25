Traffic
Man facing aggravated robbery, felonious assault charges for N. Detroit Ave. incident

Devan Calbert had his bond set at $100,000 combined for the two offenses.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man made a court appearance on Tuesday, facing charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault for an incident on N. Detroit.

Devan Calbert had his bond set at $100,000 combined for the two offenses. He is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Calbert and two other people are accused of beating and stabbing a victim while robbing his companion on Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received 11 stitches in his abdomen.

According to court documents, Calbert and the other co-defendants took $8,000 in cash and fled in the victim’s car. They were stopped a short distance later in the same car.

