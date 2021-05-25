Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Maui man says he was punched at eatery after reminding a Florida family to wear masks

By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui man says he was punched in the face over the weekend after reminding visitors to wear their masks.

Lahaina resident Humberto Cardenas said he was in line at Panda Express about 6 p.m. Saturday when the family came in. “The son and the father aren’t wearing a mask,” he said.

Cardenas, 21, said he tried to educate the family visiting from Florida about Hawaii’s mask mandate, but they refused to listen to him.

“The father was like, ‘Do you work here? Mind your own business.’ He was telling me to leave them alone,” Cardenas said. “So, I let them know again, ‘You have to have a mask, you’re in Hawaii. You’re not back in your hometown.’”

Cardenas said the verbal exchange eventually turned physical and left him with a bloody eye.

“His father put his finger on my chest. So out of defense, I reacted. I hit him because you don’t just touch someone. After that, his son came at me. I never laid my hands on him.

“He started hitting me, his dad was holding me back,” he said.

Cardenas’ mom called police then started videotaping.

“You could tell they walked out without their masks. The police never fined them or anything. None of that happened,” Cardenas said.

Maui police filed a disorderly conduct report and said all parties involved were warned and reprimanded for their actions. No arrests were made.

The on-duty manager at Panda Express wouldn’t comment on the incident and would not release the surveillance video.

“I do work in the food industry. So there are people who come without masks and I let them know, you have to have a mask,” Cardenas said. “They get mad, they let their anger out on us. They get verbally abusive and they start being rude. They expect aloha but don’t give it in return.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo
This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
TARTA rides are all free now.
TARTA offers bike racks to riders
bikes
TARTA offers bike racks for riders
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic