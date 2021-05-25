Traffic
May 25th Weather Forecast

Hot Today, Rain Wednesday & Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a strong southwest breeze. Highs will reach 90-degrees once again with a slim chance of a late day shower. A few showers and storms are possible tonight with the highest rain chance coming close to daybreak. Showers are likely in the morning on Wednesday, and a few storms are possible once again in the early afternoon. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but if the timing holds then the main severe weather threat will be to our east. Thursday will be in the middle 70s, but Friday will be very cool with rain likely through the day. Highs may not reach 60. The holiday weekend will be cool, sunny, and dry with highs in the mid 60s to the middle 70s. Lows will be in the 40s.

5/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
May 25th Weather Forecast
