Mom’s House celebrates the class of 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an exciting day at Mom’s House, as seven single moms and their preschoolers are graduating from the program.

Mom’s House offers free childhood education and other resources to single moms who are pursuing a diploma or degree.

Over the years, Mom’s House has helped more than 200 young women break at-risk behaviors and the cycle of poverty.

