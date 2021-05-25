Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mom’s House celebrates the class of 2021

Mom’s House offers childhood education and other resources to single Moms pursuing their diploma or degree
By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an exciting day at Mom’s House, as seven single moms and their preschoolers are graduating from the program.

Mom’s House offers free childhood education and other resources to single moms who are pursuing a diploma or degree.

Over the years, Mom’s House has helped more than 200 young women break at-risk behaviors and the cycle of poverty.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo
This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

TARTA rides are all free now.
TARTA offers bike racks to riders
bikes
TARTA offers bike racks for riders
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
parking lot
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He was arrested within hours of stealing a package containing a pool pump
Police catch alleged porch pirate with the help of neighbors and technology