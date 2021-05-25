Northern Ohio attractions among nominees for nation’s best travel destinations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northern Ohio destinations have been nominated across multiple categories for USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards.

Cedar Fair attractions scored a number of nominations including Cedar Point Shores for Best Outdoor Water Park, Castaway Bay for Best Indoor Water Park, and Hotel Breakers for Best Amusement Park Hotel. Cedar Point is among the nominations for Best Amusement Park with multiple rides earning nominations in the Best Roller Coaster category featuring the Millenium Force, Maverick, and Steel Vengeance.

Kalahari Resorts also earned nominations for Best Indoor Water Park for multiple locations, one of which is located in Sandusky.

Nominations were chosen by USA Today travel experts but readers will decide the winners in each category. You can vote for your favorites here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.