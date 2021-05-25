Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Northern Ohio attractions among nominees for nation’s best travel destinations

(Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
(Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northern Ohio destinations have been nominated across multiple categories for USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards.

Cedar Fair attractions scored a number of nominations including Cedar Point Shores for Best Outdoor Water Park, Castaway Bay for Best Indoor Water Park, and Hotel Breakers for Best Amusement Park Hotel. Cedar Point is among the nominations for Best Amusement Park with multiple rides earning nominations in the Best Roller Coaster category featuring the Millenium Force, Maverick, and Steel Vengeance.

Kalahari Resorts also earned nominations for Best Indoor Water Park for multiple locations, one of which is located in Sandusky.

Nominations were chosen by USA Today travel experts but readers will decide the winners in each category. You can vote for your favorites here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo
This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

TARTA rides are all free now.
TARTA offers bike racks to riders
bikes
TARTA offers bike racks for riders
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
parking lot
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He was arrested within hours of stealing a package containing a pool pump
Police catch alleged porch pirate with the help of neighbors and technology