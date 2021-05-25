Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Perrysburg DORA kicks off Wednesday

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) kicks off on Wednesday allowing customers of some bars and restaurants to bring alcohol outside within a designated public space, the City of Perrysburg announced today.

The DORA space encompasses the area surrounding Stella’s Restaurant, Zingo’s Mediterranean, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Swig Restaurant, and Inside the Five Brewing Company in Downtown Perrysburg. Customers will need to ask for a designated DORA cup when buying a drink at one of the participating businesses.

The DORA space encompasses the area surrounding Stella's Restaurant, Zingo's Mediterranean,...
The DORA space encompasses the area surrounding Stella's Restaurant, Zingo's Mediterranean, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Swig Restaurant, and Inside the Five Brewing Company in Downtown Perrysburg(City of Perrysburg)

DORA hours run from noon to 10:00 p.m. Drinks need to be bought by 10:00 p.m. but can be consumed up until 11:00 p.m. Customers will then need to get rid of their cup when leaving the boundaries or going into another business permitted to take part of DORA.

All laws regarding open containers, public intoxication, and driving while intoxicated apply to areas inside and outside DORA boundaries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Toledo
This Nov. 19, 2019, photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San...
Peloton chooses Wood County site for first U.S. manufacturing facility
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

TARTA rides are all free now.
TARTA offers bike racks to riders
bikes
TARTA offers bike racks for riders
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
parking lot
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He was arrested within hours of stealing a package containing a pool pump
Police catch alleged porch pirate with the help of neighbors and technology