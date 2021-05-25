Perrysburg DORA kicks off Wednesday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) kicks off on Wednesday allowing customers of some bars and restaurants to bring alcohol outside within a designated public space, the City of Perrysburg announced today.

The DORA space encompasses the area surrounding Stella’s Restaurant, Zingo’s Mediterranean, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Swig Restaurant, and Inside the Five Brewing Company in Downtown Perrysburg. Customers will need to ask for a designated DORA cup when buying a drink at one of the participating businesses.

The DORA space encompasses the area surrounding Stella's Restaurant, Zingo's Mediterranean, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Swig Restaurant, and Inside the Five Brewing Company in Downtown Perrysburg (City of Perrysburg)

DORA hours run from noon to 10:00 p.m. Drinks need to be bought by 10:00 p.m. but can be consumed up until 11:00 p.m. Customers will then need to get rid of their cup when leaving the boundaries or going into another business permitted to take part of DORA.

All laws regarding open containers, public intoxication, and driving while intoxicated apply to areas inside and outside DORA boundaries.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.