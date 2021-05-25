Shedding the “Quarantine 15”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With summer just around the corner, many people are starting to feel the pressure to getting back to their beach bodies after the pandemic and the pressures that came along with it.

With this particularly hard year, the stress, trauma, and anxiety led many to put on a few extra pounds -- called the Quarantine 15 -- but Cadie Jardin, a local registered dietician suggests having grace with your body when establishing new lifestyle changes. It’s important to remember to take each habit one at a time to achieve long-term success.

Jardin said one of the biggest unhealthy habits she saw this year was people drinking sugars, from sugary pops to sports drinks and wine. Jardin says she cut those types of drinks, which saves a ton of calories. She also recommends having a protein target goal each day, which will help ensure the weight loss is coming from fat instead of muscle.

For those heading back into the office, if you’re exposed to a lot of processed foods at work, bringing your lunch with protein and healthy starchy veggies with low-fat yogurt or string cheese can eliminate binge eating at the end of the day.

“So I think the biggest thing looking at the Quarantine 15 and really getting that excess weight off is really holding yourself accountable, maybe finding a few friends or a few family members, doing a group challenge, or make some small changes together,” Jardin said.

Glass City Crossfit Gym co-owner Paul Castillo also recommends going easy on your body and starting back with three workouts a week to avoid injury and rapid burnout – mixing it up between weights, cardio and calisthenics to keep things fun. Their group-style training encourages accountability buddies, which he says can be the biggest key to success in achieving long-term weight loss.

“We’ve seen a lot of people just coming back over the past month or so, and just taking it slow, realizing that they’re not where they were and just trying to stay in the gym and keep going with it. Just decreasing the weight on their workouts, decreasing the amount that they may run or run, and just lightening the load a little bit and just trying to get into it, nice and easy,” Castillo said.

