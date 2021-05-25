Traffic
Teen driving safety stressed during the ’100 Deadliest Days Of Summer’

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As people get ready to hit the road for the Memorial Day Weekend, State Highway Patrol Troopers are reminding people to slow down, wear their seatbelt, and don’t drink and drive.

The ante for everyone driving around goes way up from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which is traditionally known as the 100 deadliest days of Summer.

This is especially true for teen drivers who see a 26% increase in accidents during this period.

Lt. Robert Ashenfelter from the BG OSHP says this year in particular seems to be getting off to a bumpy start after the pandemic. “Everybody wants to get out people are being vaccinated, things are opening back up you don’t necessarily have to wear the masks.”

Lt. Ashenfelter says this creates a whole new set of problems “With that, it’s going to bring even more drivers on the highway that have been a little pent up..and wanting to get out and they tend to be a little more aggressive.”

That puts more inexperienced teens drivers at even greater risk. During the summer months, teen motor vehicle accidents are 26% higher than other months of the year.

According to AAA, in a five year period between 2013 and 2017, fatal accidents involving teens were linked to:

28% Speeding

17% Drinking and Driving

9% Distraction

