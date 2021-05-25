TPD: Teen shot on Bush and Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they are investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Bush and Erie Monday night.

Law enforcement was called to the area of Bush Quick Stop around 9:40 p.m. for a teen girl that was shot in the leg.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect yet in the case, though police believe the shooter was on foot.

