TPD: Teen shot on Bush and Erie

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.(WTVG)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they are investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Bush and Erie Monday night.

Law enforcement was called to the area of Bush Quick Stop around 9:40 p.m. for a teen girl that was shot in the leg.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect yet in the case, though police believe the shooter was on foot.

