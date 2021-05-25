Wood County offers free at-home COVID-19 vaccinations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to increase access to the shots.

The Vaccine On Demand program brings staff from the health department to any location to administer shots to up to six people. Those interested can schedule an at-home appointment here or by calling 419-823-9512.

The health department will reach out to confirm appointments. Once scheduled, you will need to be available at the set location for a one-hour window.

“With Vaccine On Demand, we built on the success of providing vaccines to individuals who are homebound. We expanded delivery to anyone who lives or works in Wood County,” said Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “This program has helped us address transportation and other access issues, as we work to ensure that anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be.”

The program will also administer shots to children ages 12 and older but a parent or legal guardian must be there.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.