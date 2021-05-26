180th Fighter Wing conducting tests on Wednesday afternoon

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct tests between 2-4:30 pm. on Wednesday. Those living in and around the Hillsdale, Mich., and Toledo and Sandusky areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration, and 180FW.

Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of the airspace over Canada and the U.S.

