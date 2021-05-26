Traffic
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old Toledo man and three juveniles were arrested in connection with a pair of robberies at Toledo area stores.

According to authorities, Michael Kahn and the three juveniles allegedly robbed two women of their purses Monday at the Kroger on Monroe and the Walmart on Glendale.

The first victim was walking to her car from the Walmart store around 7:15 a.m. when the passenger in a minivan jumped out from behind her and grabbed her purse. The victim suffered minor injuries during the brief struggle.

Around 8:40 a.m., the second victim was robbed while leaving the Kroger store. There were no injuries reported in this robbery.

The suspects fled both incidents in a stolen vehicle. Kahn and the other suspects were later arrested and charged in the robberies.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

