Klotz Floral Design & Garden to close after 102 years in business

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A horticulture hotspot in Wood County is shuttering its doors this summer. Klotz Floral Design & Garden has been a Bowling Green staple since 1918. It’s one of the oldest businesses in the city, and takes pride in being a fixture in the community. Owners Gene and Rita Klotz, along with their son Eric, have made the difficult decision to sell the business and retire. Klotz Floral’s last day will be June 26, 2021.

The business was founded by Frank Klotz -- Gene’s grandfather. Nearly 103 years ago, he bought 20 acres of the family’s property on Napoleon Road. “It was truck farming, vegetables, livestock, that type of thing,” said Gene Klotz. Years later, the business started selling flowers as well. Since 1973, Klotz’s has quadrupled in size with expansions made to the floral and gift shops and construction of new greenhouses. But after a successful run, the Klotz family is ready to let the business go.

“It’s a grind running a small business,” said Klotz. ”So we discussed it with my son and the family, and we decided it would be the best thing at this time to let us live our life instead of working.”

The business has been sold off, but there are no current plans to open a new flower or gardening shop on the property. Klotz says only time will tell if someone else will pick up where he and his family left off.

“It’ll be a setback for Bowling Green, because we were a specialty shop,” added Klotz. “But we have a life to live, too, and in the small business world that’s kind of how things happen.”

Much of the community is sad to see the business close, calling it the ‘end of an era.’ Debbie LeGalley helps with events for the Bowling Green chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) She likes to host tea parties for members in Klotz Floral, and says it is bittersweet to hold one last event in the shop. “Gene and Rita could not have been more helpful over the years with functions we’ve had here,” said LeGalley. “Everybody knew the Klotz family and the quality of their product.”

Klotz says he’s thankful to all his current and former staff members, adding that they are a major part in the business’ success over the years. “Thanks for a good run,” chuckled Klotz.

After the shop’s closure, Gene and Rita Klotz plan to take well-deserved vacation. After that, the world is their oyster. Gene Klotz says he is active in the local Kiwanis Club, and plans to continue his community contributions. The family is also active in their church.

If you’d like to reach out to the shop, you can call 419-353-8381. It’s located on 906 Napoleon Road in Bowling Green, OH.

