May 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this morning. Highs will be around 80 this afternoon. Thursday will bring lower humidity and more sunshine early. Clouds will develop by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain is very likely on Friday with cool conditions. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Drizzle may continue with low clouds early Saturday. Highs in the afternoon will only reach the low 60s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Sunday. Early next week will be in the 70s with a blend of sun and clouds.

