Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

May 26th Weather Forecast

Cooler Weather & More Rain On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely this morning. Highs will be around 80 this afternoon. Thursday will bring lower humidity and more sunshine early. Clouds will develop by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain is very likely on Friday with cool conditions. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Drizzle may continue with low clouds early Saturday. Highs in the afternoon will only reach the low 60s. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Sunday. Early next week will be in the 70s with a blend of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic

Latest News

5/26/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
May 26th Weather Forecast
May 26th Weather Forecast
May 26th Weather Forecasat
May 26th Weather Forecasat