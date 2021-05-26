Metroparks Meetup: Full slate of programs/events planned for full capacity this summer

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - It hasn’t exactly been fun in the sun for much of this last full week of May, but the Metroparks are gearing up for a full slate of summer programs and activities -- rain or shine -- starting this holiday weekend.

“The unofficial start of summer also goes for our plans,” says spokesperson Scott Carpenter. “It’s when things like our kayaking session return for the season, and run all the way through Labor Day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

The park district provided a welcome break from last year’s stay-at-home orders... now, they’re ready to welcome back visitors at full capacity next week. “This is one of my favorite spots in the Metroparks, and it’s where I have my family reunion,” says Carpenter, referring to the newly-renovated Roche de Bout shelter at Farnsworth Metropark. “Last year, we couldn’t have it here since the shelter capacity was limited to 20 people. Those limits will no longer be in effect come Wednesday, so people will be able to enjoy the full capacity that each shelter is rated for.”

Roche de Bout is one of several public works buildings and shelters that will offer a good base for a great day out in nature this weekend and beyond. “At Howard Marsh for example, we have a ‘self-serve’ kayak share, where you use an app on your smartphone to reserve it and take out a boat for $15/hour -- and new this summer, we’ll also have a kayak share at the Nona France Quarry at Blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse,” Carpenter offers. “We’ve got that, tree climbing, stand-up paddleboarding... even the Manor House will be back open for tours!”

The old Isaac Ludwig mill at Providence Metropark will also reopen for tours, though you won’t see the mules walking the length of the towpath this season. “We’re not going to be able to run the canal boats this year,” says Carpenter, “but we will have it docked at Kimble’s Landing for people to go on board.”

Back in Toledo, “Jazz in the Garden” returns soon for another season, along with “staycation” tent camping throughout the park district. For a growing list of activities and events this summer, visit MetroparksToledo.com.

