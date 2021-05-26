House fire on E. Broadway appears accidental

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue officials said a Wednesday morning fire on E. Broadway appears to be accidental, although it is still under investigation.

The call came in after 9 a.m. for a fire in the 1300 block of E. Broadway. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials, the fire was extinguished quickly.

Three children, ages 4, 8, and 9, were all inside the home at the time, while their mother was at work. A relative was supposed to be there watching the children, but that person left for an unknown reason.

According to TFRD, the 4-year-old came downstairs crying and the 9-year-old went upstairs and saw the fire. The older child threw water on the fire and got the siblings out of the house.

The children made it out of the house safely. They flagged down a driver, who then called 911.

Three people inside made it out with no injuries. No firefighters were injured, either.

The fire remains under investigation.

