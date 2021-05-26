Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

House fire on E. Broadway appears accidental

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on E. Broadway on Wednesday, May 26.
Firefighters were on the scene of a fire on E. Broadway on Wednesday, May 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue officials said a Wednesday morning fire on E. Broadway appears to be accidental, although it is still under investigation.

The call came in after 9 a.m. for a fire in the 1300 block of E. Broadway. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials, the fire was extinguished quickly.

Three children, ages 4, 8, and 9, were all inside the home at the time, while their mother was at work. A relative was supposed to be there watching the children, but that person left for an unknown reason.

According to TFRD, the 4-year-old came downstairs crying and the 9-year-old went upstairs and saw the fire. The older child threw water on the fire and got the siblings out of the house.

The children made it out of the house safely. They flagged down a driver, who then called 911.

Three people inside made it out with no injuries. No firefighters were injured, either.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic

Latest News

The business started as a farm in 1918, and blossomed into a floral fixture in Wood County
Klotz Floral Design & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Metroparks Meetup: Full slate of programs/events planned for full capacity this summer
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project