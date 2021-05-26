Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Play House Project builds memories and funds

28 teams building playhouses to benefit Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity
It's all about the reactions of the kids when Play House Project is complete.
It's all about the reactions of the kids when Play House Project is complete.(Tony Geftos)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re building tiny houses to support building big ones.

Volunteers are filling 5/3rd Field with playhouses for kids in Lucas County. It’s all a fundraiser for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“Four years ago, we came up with this idea where ‘Lets get every organization in town to come together, have a, you know, blowout day, do something great for the community and give back to the families,” said Brent Abel, Assistant Vice President of 5/3rd Bank.

Fourteen teams are assembling and custom designing 14 playhouses Wednesday, and another 14 teams will do the same Thursday. Each team donates $3,000 to build a playhouse. In return, that money goes toward the construction of full-sized houses built by Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the 4th year that we’ve done it. In total, we’ve built almost 150 of these playhouses for individual people throughout the community, so if you start driving into neighborhoods, you’re going to start seeing playhouses. So, that’s a blessing in a child’s life and it’s also support for Habitat,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic

Latest News

The business started as a farm in 1918, and blossomed into a floral fixture in Wood County
Klotz Floral Design & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Metroparks Meetup: Full slate of programs/events planned for full capacity this summer
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project