Play House Project builds memories and funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re building tiny houses to support building big ones.

Volunteers are filling 5/3rd Field with playhouses for kids in Lucas County. It’s all a fundraiser for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“Four years ago, we came up with this idea where ‘Lets get every organization in town to come together, have a, you know, blowout day, do something great for the community and give back to the families,” said Brent Abel, Assistant Vice President of 5/3rd Bank.

Fourteen teams are assembling and custom designing 14 playhouses Wednesday, and another 14 teams will do the same Thursday. Each team donates $3,000 to build a playhouse. In return, that money goes toward the construction of full-sized houses built by Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the 4th year that we’ve done it. In total, we’ve built almost 150 of these playhouses for individual people throughout the community, so if you start driving into neighborhoods, you’re going to start seeing playhouses. So, that’s a blessing in a child’s life and it’s also support for Habitat,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

This was such a cool project to shoot and edit! Volunteers for @MaumeeValleyH4H really outdid themselves on these creative playhouses. Watch until the end to see the reactions of the kids! pic.twitter.com/gmP6IOm7wR — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.