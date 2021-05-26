TARTA offers bike racks to riders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA is encouraging everyone to take a ride ... a bike ride that is!

TARTA demonstrated for 13abc how easy it is to put a bike on the TARTA racks. It only takes a few seconds to unfold the rack, lift a bicycle, and secure it. When your TARTA trip is over, it’s just as easy to remove. The racks are on all TARTA buses, including call a ride.

“I like the exercise that biking around the city gets, and sometimes it’s a little far from Sylvania to downtown Toledo, or vice versa, so hopping on a TARTA bus makes it quicker or a more realistic ride,” says avid cyclist David Woodcock.

All TARTA rides are still free now, so between a bike and a bus, TARTA wants to see how far you can go... all at no cost.

