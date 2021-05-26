Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Temperance man breaks fifth Guinness World Record

(Anthony Miracola III)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - A Temperance, Michigan man has officially set his fifth world record for his basketball skills.

Anthony Miracola was just verified to have completed the most basketball free-throws in three minutes for a male with 201 shots, but it’s not his first record-setting accomplishment in the books.

He’s previously broken records for most three-pointers in one minute (31), the most three-pointers in three minutes (93), the most free-throws in one minute (67), and the most behind-the-backboard shots in one minute (34), according to Guinness World Records.

Miracola is a trainer and coach with a basketball court in his personal gym. He tells 13abc basketball and breaking records is all for fun.

“It’s a fun hobby, it keeps me going,” Miracola said. “It’s something to challenge myself.”

Miracola said he had to step back from training a bit once the pandemic hit, but he’s hoping to move forward in the coming months — even working to verify more record-breaking basketball shots with Guinness.

He has also helped others break records, too. He trained Ava Pietras, the record holder for most free throws in one minute (52) for a female, according to Guinness.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic

Latest News

The business started as a farm in 1918, and blossomed into a floral fixture in Wood County
Klotz Floral Design & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Perrysburg DORA kicks off
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Klotz Floral & Garden to close after 102 years in business
Metroparks Meetup: Full slate of programs/events planned for full capacity this summer
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project
Toledo city councilmember looking for answers about Summit Street project