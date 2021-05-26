Temperance man breaks fifth Guinness World Record

TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - A Temperance, Michigan man has officially set his fifth world record for his basketball skills.

Anthony Miracola was just verified to have completed the most basketball free-throws in three minutes for a male with 201 shots, but it’s not his first record-setting accomplishment in the books.

He’s previously broken records for most three-pointers in one minute (31), the most three-pointers in three minutes (93), the most free-throws in one minute (67), and the most behind-the-backboard shots in one minute (34), according to Guinness World Records.

Miracola is a trainer and coach with a basketball court in his personal gym. He tells 13abc basketball and breaking records is all for fun.

“It’s a fun hobby, it keeps me going,” Miracola said. “It’s something to challenge myself.”

Miracola said he had to step back from training a bit once the pandemic hit, but he’s hoping to move forward in the coming months — even working to verify more record-breaking basketball shots with Guinness.

He has also helped others break records, too. He trained Ava Pietras, the record holder for most free throws in one minute (52) for a female, according to Guinness.

