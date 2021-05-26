Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 33-year-old Temperance, Mich., woman is dead after she was thrown from a motorcycle Monday evening in Toledo.

Police were called the crash around 8:47 p.m. A motorcycle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed on the I-75 North overpass from I-475 East, according to a press release from Toledo Police.

The motorcycle struck the side of a car, and the driver of the motorcycle lost control. Amanda Wickard, the passenger on the motorcycle, was thrown from the bike.

Wickard died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Nicholas Seidelman, also of Temperance, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

