UT preparing for full capacity at Glass Bowl this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo announced Wednesday its plans to have full capacity at Rockets football games at the Glass Bowl this fall.

The university said the falling positivity rate of COVID-19, increased vaccination numbers, and recent announcements by the federal government and the state of Ohio that ease restrictions on large gatherings as factors in its decision.

The Rockets are scheduled to open the season on September 4 when they host Norfolk State. A game time has not been announced yet. The 2021 home schedule includes contests against Colorado State, Norfolk State, and MAC foes Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, and Akron. Five of the six home games in 2021 will be played on Saturdays.

Time to cheer on the Rockets even louder because we are back at 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 in the Glass Bowl this fall!



🎟 » https://t.co/Dtr3nxPTNM#seeYOUattheGAME pic.twitter.com/rSMQYhJtCe — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) May 26, 2021

“With the recent positive developments with respect to vaccinations and the declining positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, we are moving forward with a return to 100 percent capacity in the Glass Bowl and our other sports venues in the upcoming school year,” Vice President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien said in a press release. “For our football season ticket members, that means returning to the seats that they held in 2019, if they so choose. Football season tickets have been selling very well. We hope that our fans will come out and support what should be a terrific Rocket Football team this fall.”

University leadership also said other game day activities, such as tailgating and capacity in private suites, will return to normal this fall as well.

The expectation for full capacity comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced health orders related to COVID-19 will be lifted in June.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are currently on sale, and single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in July. To order season tickets, renew memberships for the 2021 season, or for more information please call the Rocket Ticket Office at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or visit UTRockets.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.