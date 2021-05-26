Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

UT preparing for full capacity at Glass Bowl this fall

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo announced Wednesday its plans to have full capacity at Rockets football games at the Glass Bowl this fall.

The university said the falling positivity rate of COVID-19, increased vaccination numbers, and recent announcements by the federal government and the state of Ohio that ease restrictions on large gatherings as factors in its decision.

The Rockets are scheduled to open the season on September 4 when they host Norfolk State. A game time has not been announced yet. The 2021 home schedule includes contests against Colorado State, Norfolk State, and MAC foes Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, and Akron. Five of the six home games in 2021 will be played on Saturdays.

“With the recent positive developments with respect to vaccinations and the declining positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, we are moving forward with a return to 100 percent capacity in the Glass Bowl and our other sports venues in the upcoming school year,” Vice President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien said in a press release. “For our football season ticket members, that means returning to the seats that they held in 2019, if they so choose. Football season tickets have been selling very well. We hope that our fans will come out and support what should be a terrific Rocket Football team this fall.”

University leadership also said other game day activities, such as tailgating and capacity in private suites, will return to normal this fall as well.

The expectation for full capacity comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced health orders related to COVID-19 will be lifted in June.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are currently on sale, and single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in July. To order season tickets, renew memberships for the 2021 season, or for more information please call the Rocket Ticket Office at 419-530-GOLD (4653) or visit UTRockets.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on Bush and Erie May 24, 2021.
TPD: Teen shot outside convenience store in north Toledo
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
Family tries to move in, finds mobile home a mess
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic

Latest News

Owens softball ruled ineligible for national championship tournament
Owens announce full return to athletics in 2021-22
UT football season tickets go on sale Monday
Adrian College women's hockey won its sixth straight NCHA national championship.
Adrian overcomes obstacles, wins sixth straight women’s hockey title