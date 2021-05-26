Traffic
Washington Local Schools awarded grant to help diversify teaching profession

The district will work with BGSU to help students of color explore teaching careers
By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools was selected by the Ohio Department of Education as a recipient of its new Diversifying the Education Profession grant program.

The district will partner with Bowling Green State University to implement strategies to address diversity needs within the district’s faculty and staff over the next two and a half years.

The University’s Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education will also work with Washington Local to implement a program called Project EDUCATE, which will focus on recruiting students of color to explore careers in the teaching profession.

Under the project, middle and high school students from diverse backgrounds will be placed into cohorts to connect with positive role models and participate in after-school clubs and activities.

“This project recognizes and addresses the critical need for increased diversity in the teaching profession,” said Dr. Dawn Shinew, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at BGSU. “We are excited to begin this very important work with partner Washington Local Schools and look forward to its outcomes and the positive impact on our community.”

Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Superintendent of Washington Local Schools, said she’s also pleased with the award as it builds on work already begun through the Whitmer Career and Technology Teaching Professions Program, which identifies and recruits teachers of color.

