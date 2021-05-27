Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/27: Dan’s Thursday AM Forecast

Partly sunny Thursday; rainy, breezy, chilly Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday will be partly sunny and fairly pleasant, with highs in the 70s (60s on the lake, warmer further inland). The lead-in to the holiday weekend will feel far from the “unofficial start of summer”: gusty northeast winds, highs in the 50s and up to 1″ of rain. We’ll warm up to the mid-70s by Memorial Day itself, with more rain chances arriving just as we get close to the 80s again by next midweek.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Temperance woman dies in Monday evening motorcycle crash
Foundation for Life is no longer allowing the clinic's escorts on the property.
Pro-life group buys parking lot across street from abortion clinic
He is charged with stealing a pool pump the family had been waiting for
Local police track down porch pirate with the help of technology and some alert neighbors

Latest News

Rainy, breezy and downright chilly heading into the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
5/27: Dan's Thursday AM Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/26/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast