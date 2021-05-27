5/27: Dan’s Thursday AM Forecast

Thursday will be partly sunny and fairly pleasant, with highs in the 70s (60s on the lake, warmer further inland). The lead-in to the holiday weekend will feel far from the “unofficial start of summer”: gusty northeast winds, highs in the 50s and up to 1″ of rain. We’ll warm up to the mid-70s by Memorial Day itself, with more rain chances arriving just as we get close to the 80s again by next midweek.

