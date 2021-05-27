5/27/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain developing, breezy, lows near 50. FRIDAY: AM rain and a few storms, then a chance of showers in the afternoon, windy and cool, highs only in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: Rain likely, still very cool and windy, highs in the lower to mid 50s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the upper 60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the mid 70s.