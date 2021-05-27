Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/27/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Rainy, windy and cool weather for Friday and Saturday
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Rain developing, breezy, lows near 50. FRIDAY: AM rain and a few storms, then a chance of showers in the afternoon, windy and cool, highs only in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: Rain likely, still very cool and windy, highs in the lower to mid 50s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the upper 60s. MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, highs in the mid 70s.

Most Read

People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner
Ohio’s COVID map is no more
Michael Kohn, 19, and three juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing purses from two...
Four people arrested in Monday morning purse robberies at two Toledo stores
Temperance man breaks fifth Guinness World Record
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

Latest News

5/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/27/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/27/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Rainy, breezy and downright chilly heading into the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
5/27: Dan’s Thursday AM Forecast
Rainy, breezy and downright chilly heading into the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has the details.
5/27: Dan's Thursday AM Forecast