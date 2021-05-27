Traffic
In-person science education returns as Imagination Station reopens

The all-immersive science center opens Friday for weekend visits for the whole family.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has been shut down since the start of the pandemic but will now reopen its doors at 10 a.m. Friday and is set to stay open every weekend.

“It’s been too quiet, we’re really used to packing this place and hearing families laughing and learning,” said Amy Mohr, Senior Information Officer of the Imagination Station. “So we’re definitely excited to have that back and to give people that opportunity to learn while having fun.”

They are following all state and CDC COVID-19 protocols. They encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to continue wearing masks inside, for groups to maintain social distancing from other groups, and will also have hand sanitizing stations set up as well.

“We know that there’s an age group that is not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s those kids that are 12 and under,” says Mohr. ”So we’re asking their parents to make sure that they’re being good role models not only for their kids but for other kids in the building and to wear their mask whether they’re vaccinated or not because it’s really important to us that people come back, but also that their health and safety is top of mind.”

They will also be debuting their new KeyBank Discovery Theater, playing 20-30 minute 3-D films and livestreams with a 58-foot screen, offering an exciting and immersive experience for movie-goers.

For tickets: https://www.imaginationstationtoledo.org/programs-events/programs/tinkering-workshops/

Imagination Station hours

Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Memorial Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

